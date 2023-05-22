Nigerian media personality, Emmanuel Taymesan, recently got social media users talking with his AMVCA look

The 2023 edition of the show saw Taymesan rocking a daring and unconventional look for the event

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) has come and gone but the buzz surrounding the fashion choices from the award night continues to trend.

Emmanuel Taymesan, a media personality, got social media users buzzing with reactions over his outfit to the event.

Photos of the media personality in corset look Credit: Emmanuel Taymesan

Source: Instagram

Taymesan rocked a black crop jacket and a pair of black pants. Underneath his jacket was a grey corset. The look was designed by T.I Nathan.

He accessorised with a pearl necklace and some earrings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to Taymesan's corset look

_heriet:

"This one don dy come out small small."

franysucre:

"Na small small brother don dey turn sister . Na like play e dey start Abi e don already start."

_bebsco_:

"Guys now wear corset? Kilo shele gaan gaan?"

onyiray:

"Some people may be gradually stepping out of the closet."

pt_uzo10:

"It’s giving trash."

dr.rashelnigeria_store:

"He should have matched it with leather pants and slippers heel."

merci_benson:

"E done go wear corset all in the name of fashion."

muelseun:

"Me I Sha no won hear dragging about incomplete payment after this AMVCA oo because even men dey wear gown now."

tolu_deee:

"About the corset thing YES! Men wear corsets and that doesn’t make them gay y’all are just late to the trend do your research before you start acting like typical Nigerian and hating without thinking."

AMVCA 2023: Mixed reactions as BBNaija Beauty win 'Best-Dressed' female star at event

Beauty Tukura emerged as one of the stars who got a big win at the recently-held 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).

As is the case with the award show, a category for the Best-Dressed stars (male and female) was announced.

The Big Brother Naija star and former Miss Nigeria was announced as the winner in the female category.

Source: Legit.ng