Global site navigation

Local editions

AMVCA 2023: Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx Emerge as Best-Dressed at Cultural Day Event
Fashion

AMVCA 2023: Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx Emerge as Best-Dressed at Cultural Day Event

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • On Thursday, May 18, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked ofF, with Opening Night and Cultural Day
  • The event saw several celebrities sporting vibrant and regal traditional ensembles
  • At the end of the night, Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx emerged as the best-dressed stars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Cultural Day, a part of the 3-day series of events leading to the AMVCA 2023, saw beautiful and talented stars turn up in style.

With the ladies and gentlemen bringing their fashion A-game to the event, fans were undoubtedly impressed with their sense of style.

Venita, Yemi Cregs
Photos of Venita and Yemi Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @kingcregx
Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the event witnessed two celebrity guests in attendance emerge as the Best-Dressed stars at the event, and they were; Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx.

Venita Akpofure in pink look

The BBNaija star and Nollywood actress came through in traditional Barbicore style.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She sported a baby pink dress with gold embellishment and a floor-length train.

The loo kwas designed by @amyaghomi.

Yemi Cregx stuns in red look

The BBTitans star embodied the elegance of a Yoruba royalty.

He sported a red agbada ensemble with a furry piece hanging over his shoulders, and coral beads around his neck.

The look was designed by @jenrewa.

Watch the video below:

AMVCA Cultural Day: Social media users react as Venita and Yemi Cregx emerge as best-dressed

eky_gal8:

"Is it only big brother ex housemates that attended?"

ts_yeehteey:

"Liquor best dressed pls."

bigabby1:

"I love Yemi look,he look dapper and handsome in this ensembles."

datgirlposh:

"Is saga a joke to you guys?"

beatrice_konadu1:

"It’s Yemi and Liquorose !!! Venita looks good yea but na regular wedding style we see everyday."

ladydpolo:

"Liquorose best dressed for me."

tega_hair_affairs:

"Of course my Yemi will always Eat and leave no crumbs for haters."

azaqiqaqukezathabile:

"Liquorose and Thabang for me."

AMVCA 2023: 10 beautiful looks rocked by celebrities at Cultural Day event

Meanwhile, several beautiful celebrities were in attendance, each rocking a regal traditional look.

From traditional brides to gorgeous royalty-inspire ensembles, the ladies slayed their looks.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of eight stars who slayed effortlessly in gorgeous cultural pieces.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel