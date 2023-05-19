On Thursday, May 18, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked ofF, with Opening Night and Cultural Day

The event saw several celebrities sporting vibrant and regal traditional ensembles

At the end of the night, Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx emerged as the best-dressed stars

The Cultural Day, a part of the 3-day series of events leading to the AMVCA 2023, saw beautiful and talented stars turn up in style.

With the ladies and gentlemen bringing their fashion A-game to the event, fans were undoubtedly impressed with their sense of style.

Photos of Venita and Yemi Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @kingcregx

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the event witnessed two celebrity guests in attendance emerge as the Best-Dressed stars at the event, and they were; Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx.

Venita Akpofure in pink look

The BBNaija star and Nollywood actress came through in traditional Barbicore style.

She sported a baby pink dress with gold embellishment and a floor-length train.

The loo kwas designed by @amyaghomi.

Yemi Cregx stuns in red look

The BBTitans star embodied the elegance of a Yoruba royalty.

He sported a red agbada ensemble with a furry piece hanging over his shoulders, and coral beads around his neck.

The look was designed by @jenrewa.

Watch the video below:

AMVCA Cultural Day: Social media users react as Venita and Yemi Cregx emerge as best-dressed

eky_gal8:

"Is it only big brother ex housemates that attended?"

ts_yeehteey:

"Liquor best dressed pls."

bigabby1:

"I love Yemi look,he look dapper and handsome in this ensembles."

datgirlposh:

"Is saga a joke to you guys?"

beatrice_konadu1:

"It’s Yemi and Liquorose !!! Venita looks good yea but na regular wedding style we see everyday."

ladydpolo:

"Liquorose best dressed for me."

tega_hair_affairs:

"Of course my Yemi will always Eat and leave no crumbs for haters."

azaqiqaqukezathabile:

"Liquorose and Thabang for me."

Meanwhile, several beautiful celebrities were in attendance, each rocking a regal traditional look.

From traditional brides to gorgeous royalty-inspire ensembles, the ladies slayed their looks.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of eight stars who slayed effortlessly in gorgeous cultural pieces.

Source: Legit.ng