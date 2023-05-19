AMVCA 2023: Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx Emerge as Best-Dressed at Cultural Day Event
- On Thursday, May 18, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked ofF, with Opening Night and Cultural Day
- The event saw several celebrities sporting vibrant and regal traditional ensembles
- At the end of the night, Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx emerged as the best-dressed stars
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The Cultural Day, a part of the 3-day series of events leading to the AMVCA 2023, saw beautiful and talented stars turn up in style.
With the ladies and gentlemen bringing their fashion A-game to the event, fans were undoubtedly impressed with their sense of style.
Interestingly, the event witnessed two celebrity guests in attendance emerge as the Best-Dressed stars at the event, and they were; Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx.
Venita Akpofure in pink look
The BBNaija star and Nollywood actress came through in traditional Barbicore style.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
She sported a baby pink dress with gold embellishment and a floor-length train.
The loo kwas designed by @amyaghomi.
Yemi Cregx stuns in red look
The BBTitans star embodied the elegance of a Yoruba royalty.
He sported a red agbada ensemble with a furry piece hanging over his shoulders, and coral beads around his neck.
The look was designed by @jenrewa.
Watch the video below:
AMVCA Cultural Day: Social media users react as Venita and Yemi Cregx emerge as best-dressed
eky_gal8:
"Is it only big brother ex housemates that attended?"
ts_yeehteey:
"Liquor best dressed pls."
bigabby1:
"I love Yemi look,he look dapper and handsome in this ensembles."
datgirlposh:
"Is saga a joke to you guys?"
beatrice_konadu1:
"It’s Yemi and Liquorose !!! Venita looks good yea but na regular wedding style we see everyday."
ladydpolo:
"Liquorose best dressed for me."
tega_hair_affairs:
"Of course my Yemi will always Eat and leave no crumbs for haters."
azaqiqaqukezathabile:
"Liquorose and Thabang for me."
AMVCA 2023: 10 beautiful looks rocked by celebrities at Cultural Day event
Meanwhile, several beautiful celebrities were in attendance, each rocking a regal traditional look.
From traditional brides to gorgeous royalty-inspire ensembles, the ladies slayed their looks.
In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of eight stars who slayed effortlessly in gorgeous cultural pieces.
Source: Legit.ng