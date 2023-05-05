Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is known not just for her talent on the screen but also for her impeccable sense of style on the red carpet.

Whether it's a movie premiere, awards show, or charity event, Osas always manages to turn heads with her stunning ensembles.

From dazzling gowns to chic jumpsuits, she has consistently proven herself to be a style icon in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at seven of Osas Ighodaro's most memorable red carpet looks.

Check out six below:

1. Osas in gorgeous patch look

Here, the actress wore a gorgeous look by Erica Moore Brand for an award show.

The black and silver patch bodice dress is a recreated version of a look first spotted on French social media personality and author, Lena Mahfouh.

2. Osas slays in breathtaking bedazzling look

Among the stars who brought their fashion A-game to the AMVCA 2022 red carpet event was the curvaceous mother of one.

Standing tall in a gorgeous bedazzled dress, the talented actress put her beautiful figure on display, and it was indeed buzzworthy.

The dress, which saw Ighodaro snagging the coveted Best Dressed award, featured a sheer corset bodice and sleeves with a see-through skirt and ruffle train and was designed by celebrity stylist, Veekee James.

3. Osas rocks rainbow dress

For the premiere of Netflix's The Man of God, which she starred in, the actress sported a strapless multicoloured dress.

The rainbow-striped number flattered her gorgeous frame and featured a thigh-high opening for some leg show.

4. Osas slays in recreated corset dress

The actress was in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a silver rib-like halter neck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the film star opted for gold.

5. Osas dazzles in green number

For AMVCA 2020, Osas was a goddess in green, sporting a daring corset bodice look.

With a gold wavy hairstyle, she showed off skin in the asymmetrical dress.

6. Osas slays in ruffle look

And for the final look, we have the curvaceous mother of one looking like a million bucks in this blue and gold dress.

For the premiere of Bling Lagosians, she stunned in this gorgeous piece which featured a floor-length tiered tulle overskirt.

