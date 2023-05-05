In recent months, the mini dress trend has taken the fashion world by storm, with celebrities and influencers alike embracing the stylish and glamorous look.

One such celebrity who has been making waves with her mini-dresss outfits is former Big Brother Naija star, Phyna.

With her bold fashion choices and confident attitude, the 2022 winner has become a fashionista for many, offering inspiration and tips for how to rock the mini dress trend like a pro.

Photos of Phyna in mini dresses. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a closer look at Phyna's fashion choices and highlights her top tips for pulling off this stylish trend.

Check out seven looks below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Phyna rocks yellow look

The beautiful reality TV star recently shared photos sporting a sunny look.

The corset bodice dress featured ostrich feather sleeves and the same embellishment around the hemline.

She paired the look with strappy gold sandals.

2. Phyna serves it hot in red dress

Here, she posed with a cute puppy, dressed in a red dress with a cutout neckline and some flared sleeves.

Phyna rocked the dress with a pair of black pointies.

3. Phyna shows her soft side in baby pink ensemble

The beautiful star rocked a gorgeous mini dress with a high neckline and puffy sleeves.

The look featured some gathers at the hemline and a cinched waistline.

4. Phyna slays in dramatic look for Valentine's Day

The 2022 Big Brother Naija winner, among others, slayed for Valentine.

Phyna turned up the heat in this mini dress number.

The look featured dramatic sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and an embellished skirt.

5. Phyna in bedazzled red mini dress

She rocked a heavily bedazzled red mini dress with an illusion front opening.

The thin-strap dress gave the Level Up star a flattering silhouette as she paired the look with some heels, framing her face with some locs of hair which was styled in a low bun. Her makeup was on point as well.

Interestingly, this look created by celebrity designer @beccaneedlesnstitches was first rocked by Omoni Oboli.

6. Phyna rocks angelic white look

The reality star was a vision in white, draping her curves in a white mini dress by @ceolumineeofficial.

The dress featured structured pleats around both shoulders and on one side of her hips.

7. Phyna slays in black look

And for the final look, Phyna rocked a mini dress with a tie-front feature, showing off her her midriff.

She paired the look with green sandals, adding some colour to the look.

Corset palava: Regina Chukwu's look at housewarming sparks reactions: "She is crying for help inside"

Popular actress and businesswoman, Regina Chukwu, left social media users buzzing with reactions following one trending video of the star.

Chukwu, who threw a housewarming party graced by celebrities, looked stunning in a bedazzled corset dress.

However, one video posted by @goldmynetv saw the actress sitting down, and she looked anything but comfortable.

Source: Legit.ng