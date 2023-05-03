Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin, took to social media to celebrate her birthday on May 3

The biracial beauty shared photos of three different looks rocked for her birthday shoot

Maria Chike Benjamin turned a year older on Wednesday, May 3, and celebrated on her Instagram page.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes reality TV star sported three glamorous looks for her special day and had fans gushing with love.

Photos of Maria's birthday looks. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Legit.ng takes a look at the three looks below:

Maria's birthday look 1: Star dazzles in cream ensemble

In the photos she posted a couple of hours to her special day, the BBNaija star embodied class in a cream outfit.

The ensemble featured a cropped jacket, a top and a pair of well-tailored colourful fluffs embellished across the body. The look was designed by @lookdifferentmarque.

She accessorised with a pair of black-framed sunset shades.

Maria's birthday look 2: Star rocks houndstooth outfit

For her second look, she rocked a swaggy look featuring a grey outfit with houndstooth sleeves.

She accessorised with a black hat and a pair of black pumps. The look was designed by @lookdifferentmarque.

Maria's birthday look 3: Star sports black and pink ensemble

For her final look, the BBNaija star rocked a strapless dress featuring a black skirt with gold prints and a pink top with a floor-length train.

She sported black elbow-length gloves and gorgeous retro style bob curls.

