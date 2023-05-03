The 2023 Met Gala delivered a night of glitz and glamour with numerous fashion moments.

Much to the pleasure of fashion fans, they weren't the only ones who served looks.

In this article, we look at seven best-dressed female stars from the 2023 Met Gala.

Met Gala look 1: Kim Kardashian in pearls

Even though her daughter, North gave her a run for her money, Kim stunned regardless.

The business mogul and reality TV star wore a Schiaparelli gown dripping in pearls.

The high neckline of the gown featured a silver ornate choker, and a break in pearls revealed the gown's satin corset midsection.

Met Gala look 2: Naomi Campbell in blush pink

The supermodel wore a pink satin gown with bejewelled details from Chanel's spring/summer 2010 couture collection.

The look was beyond chic and elegant!

Meta Gala look 3: Tems in black and white look

While fans are still yet to recover from the beautiful fashion moment Tems had at the 2023 Oscars, the singer returned to the red carpet with yet another head-turning look.

She was a beauty to behold in a black-and-white ensemble.

The dress, one of Robert Wun’s latest signature designs, featured a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finish at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.

Met Gala look 4: Cardi B in black ballgown

The American rapper was a sight to behold in a gorgeous rosette ballgown in black with a white collar neckline and a black tie.

The look was designed by @chenpengstudio.

Met Gala look 5: Halle Bailey in Gucci

The singer/actress stunned fans when she stepped out for the fashion event without her signature dreadlocks hairstyle.

She sported a form-fitting sequin halter neck Gucci dress and styled her hair in a curly side-part bob look.

Met Gala look 6: Anok Yai

The ebony supermodel was a sight to behold in a look that featured crystals, tulle and the most striking silhouette.

The belle paired the mini dress with statement sunglasses and sheer elbow-length opera gloves.

Met Gala look 7: Lala in mono sleeve

The beautiful actress who was one of the red carpet hosts, served it hot in a gorgeous one shoulder sleeve dress which she bedazzled with three gold chains.

She paired the Sergio Hudson dress with a white headband and a pair of Spidey sunglasses.

2023 Met Gala: Janelle Monae sports transformative look on red carpet

One of the fashion highlights witnessed was singer/actress Janelle Monae's moment on the red carpet, which has got a lot of tongues wagging.

She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a large, ornate, conical black-and-white coat. She was accompanied by two men in suits.

Standing with her arms outstretched, the men began to remove layers of Monáe's ensemble, piece by piece, until she was wearing a sheer wireframe gown.

