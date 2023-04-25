Fast-rising Nigerian act Ayra Starr, in an interview, shared the list of superstars she would like to get on a song with

According to the Rush singer, Burna Boy, Rihanna, and Doja Cat constitute her dream list of collaborations

Netizens hailed Burna Boy, as many pointed out that almost everyone would like to have him on their song

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr in her short stay in the industry, has worked with quite a number of A-list singers like Tiwa Savage.

In a video sighted online, the Rush singer revealed that she has a list of collaborations that, if they happen, would be her dream come true.

Ayra Starr reveals dream collaboration list Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@burnaboygram/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Without batting an eyelid, Ayra revealed Nigeria's Burna Boy, Barbadian singer Rihanna, and American rapper and singer Doja Cat are the superstars on her dream collaboration list.

Surprisingly, Ayra did not add Davido to her list, seeing as quite a lot of fast-rising acts always wish to have the singer on a track.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's collaboration list

Ayra's list had people praising Burna Boy for being the singer everyone wants to work with.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

ashley_george_martins22:

"Tems & Ayra want Burna but burna is hard to get innit."

leponky:

"Everybody wants Odogwu, e no dey disappoint."

iamflash_ug1:

"Blacko , Master KG and many others know who ODOGWU is Na beast normally, remix song with Burna, and you go hate the first version."

davidberry_8:

"Everyone wants burna, burna too good."

gbackroad:

"Normally Burna Is The One ☝️.."

meenvrbckdwn:

"If really you sabi sing well you gat know say Burna no b anyhow musician."

southern_gentleman_says:

"Now I fw her."

TikTok video of Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr vibing to Stamina stirs reactions

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage released a song Stamina, featuring Ayra Starr and Young John.

In a TikTok video on her page, Tiwa and Ayra linked up and sang their verses as they played around.

A common feature in the feel-good video was the flat tummy the Stamina crooners displayed.

Tiwa's entrance into the video got netizens gushing over her beauty despite her age as she caught up with Ayra's Tiktok vibes.

Source: Legit.ng