Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage collaborated with Mavin Records songstress Ayra Starr and hotshot record producer-turned-singer Young Jonn

Nigerian heavyweight producer Don Jazzy expressed innate satisfaction towards the newly released Project Stamina featuring Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr

The music wizard took to social media to inform fans and music lovers on what to expect from the freshly baked banger

Nigerian ace producer Don Jazzy is pleased with the outcome of his mentees as he expresses excitement over Tiwa Savage’s new song with Ayra Starr, featuring Young Jonn.

Then Mavin Music executive took to Twitter to gush over the trio's newly released hit.

Don Jazzy appreciates Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr's new song Credit: @tiwasavagem @donjazzy, @ayrastarr

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Svage complimented each other on the scorching song, while Young Jonn added to the feel-good effect.

Social media users react

tiwasavage:

"I love you sooooooo much BOSS. God knows you are too special to me.

"Don jazzy’s angels ❤️'

iamolaagold:

"Omo sweet sweet song everywhere. "

beasteditor_001:

"I can see Davido in Tiwa❤️…who else feels it… sweet jam thou."

the_north_king_:

"Para everywhere good music solves lot of problems ."

bellajaysofficial:

"This tiwa just fine con young again. You suppose be Young Tiwa."

