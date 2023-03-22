A TikTok video of Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr dancing to her song has sparked beautiful reactions on social media

Tiwa featured Ayra on Stamina, and since fans are already turning it into a challenge, the superstars decided to jump on TikTok

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the blinding beauty in the video and how Tiwa and Ayra could pass for siblings

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently released a song Stamina, featuring Ayra Starr and Young John.

In a TikTok video on her page, Tiwa and Ayra linked up and sang their verses as they played around.

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage dance to Stamina in video Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

A common feature in the feel-good video was the flat tummy the Stamina crooners displayed.

Tiwa's entrance into the video got netizens gushing over her beauty despite her age as she caught up with Ayra's Tiktok vibes.

The singer captioned the video with:

"Na fine we fine, we no kill person Sabi girl X ABG #Stamina "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

realwarripikin:

"Who else was waiting for @youngjonn to come out and sing his part?❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

enioluwaofficial:

"Not Ayra and Tiwa in a video together. my heart can't take it. What do you both want? My kidneys????"

iamprincess__official:

"This mix we didn’t know we needed."

peeskitchen:

"It's giving Baby Sis and big sis vibes, I loveettttt."

angelina____022:

"You sure say no be you born this girl @tiwasavage ??"

therealjaybreeze:

"Jazzy’s Angels "

elvisjuniorpaul15:

"Tiwa just fine anyhow like mumu"

akinoladabiri:

"@tiwasavage I didn’t see that entrance coming it was dope "

nedyblessing7:

"Abeg I will suggest they all leave music industry for davido and tiwa oo "

teepsoulent:

"That girl.. That girl!!!!!! That's Ayra Starr!!!!!!!!!!! "

boboafrica1:

"See the Way I'm smiling."

viitamin_k:

"I no even see any sabi girl,Tiwa just too fine"

