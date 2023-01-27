Fast-rising act Ayra Starr wanted to become a fashion designer according to her high school profile

Someone had shared a photo of the yearbook to show that the singer was her schoolmate

Hilarious reactions have followed Ayra's old dream as many attributed it to the way she dresses

Popular Nigerian singer and Don Jazzy's signee Aderibigbe Oyinkansola aka Ayra Starr is currently one of the hot topics on social media following a photo of her high school yearbook.

Someone who went to the same school with the singer shared a photo of the singer in their yearbook as proof of their claim.

Ayra Starr stirs reactions with future ambition

Just below a photo of young Ayra were her name and future ambition, to be a fashion designer.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

thamainkoko:

"No wonder she Dey use 1yard sew cloth agba tailor."

lordbwoy1313:

"She’s flying, school mate hope u flying too."

_ay_vgbg:

"So na tailor this girl be wan be.. no wonder she dey use half yard sew skirt.. omokomo "

oluwafikayomi_____:

"Na why she dey use half a yard do crop top & skirt."

emmanuel.ofie:

"There's no high school in Nigeria!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It's called secondary school!"

david.r.basil:

"Na why she de wear mini."

olabodeatlast:

"Nigeria na ur mate Omo many things dey wrong for this country abeg Shey future and dream still dey here self."

iam_bigman:

"Is that her phone number let me call her."

mayor____________________:

"Omoo I never for once thought she’s a Yoruba."

genie_77707:

"Aderibigbe ke ha."

