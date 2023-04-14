A Nigerian fashion designer, Lawal Morayo, recently got social media users buzzing following her latest upload

The talented designer replicated one of Tiwa Savage's look from 2022 designed by Veekee James

Many people who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to applaud the recreated version

When it comes to style recreations, sometimes, it ends in tears and sometimes, it outshines even the original design.

This appears to be the case for Lawal Morayo's recent work shared on Instagram.

Photos of the replicated version and the original design. Credit: @moh.couture_, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer recently shared photos of her attempt at recreating a Veekee James's design rocked by singer Tiwa Savage in 2022.

The peach dress featured a bedazzled exposed corset with a mono drama sleeve and sheer-infusion.

Lawal's replication was an impressive attempt that shared a near-identical look with the original design.

Check out photos below:

Tiwa Savage: Social media users react to photos of lady's style recreation of singer's look

Many people who saw the photos were impressed with the design's replication. Many netizens commended the recreated version, saying it was better than the original.

Check out the video below:

vyvymbah:

"More beautiful than the original."

teefeht:

"The recreation is banging!"

l.sap:

"Recreation is nicer."

bholardiamond:

"Recreation fine pass original 100times."

papbyalexia:

"Recreation fine pass original, WOW."

queenieade__joke:

"Rating it 150/100."

nife_mih:

"This is definitely a 180/100."

victoria_stitches:

"The recreated one bodied it!"

aggie_k_mnozie:

"Recreation looks far much better."

blueprintushers:

"Recreation con fine pass original picture."

pikingodfavoured:

"Recreation is far sweeter 120/100."

nina_adaa:

"Recreation wan come fine pass original."

