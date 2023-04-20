Social media users have reacted to a post showing what a lady ordered and what she ended up with

According to the photos, she had wanted a fitted ankara dress with a corset bodice but got something different instead

As Ramadan draws closer, many fashionistas are either getting impressed or disappointed by their tailors.

For one lady, the latter may just be the case for her if she doesn't have a plan B.

Photos of what she ordered and what she got, Credit: @hausaroom

Source: Instagram

Blogger Hausaroom shared a post which showed what the lady wanted and what she got instead.

In the photo collage, she commissioned a tailor for a fitted ankara dress with corset bodice detailing.

However, what she got was a far cry from her desired dress. Not only was the dress shapeless, but it was also wrongly cut and made without a corset bodice.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to lady's dress recreation fail

faizah_tuu:

"Me: I want this style but I can only afford 1000. Tailor: say no more."

smilplemodestworld:

"Her tailor wants her to breathe. She should thank the tailor."

dankwali_:

"We need to be fair sha. Most of these issues are a result of ‘what I asked for vs what I paid for’"

springfield_fashionacademy:

"There are so many reasons this happens and will continue to happen. People have to be comfortable to say '"I can't do this". .. knowing what you can and cannot do is the basic foundation for growth. When you know your capacity is way below what your customers want, it pushes you to want to learn more and upgrade your skill. As for the customers, try and see what they have done before so you don't end up regretting.,(tjis is assuming you were not looking for cheap)."

myrah_yaqub:

"Na same style oo na she no get shape."

yusrvh_:

"Her tailor is keeping it “hijab”

arma_collections:

"This tailor is most likely a scorned Ex."

rahmatbaro0:

"This one weak me."

Source: Legit.ng