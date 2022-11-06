Tiwa Savage is currently trending on social media after photos and videos of the singer rocking a new look surfaced on Instagram

Fashion designer, Veekee James, posted the singer wearing one of her designs, and a stylish lowcut hairstyle

The posts which have since gone viral on social media had several fans gushing over with love at the singer's look

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has reverted to her days of wearing short hair as she recently unveiled a gorgeous and sleek pixie cut.

Recall the singer had a penchant for short hairstyles - which she rocked effortlessly, and after years of slaying in wigs and long braids, the Somebody Son crooner is back to keeping it short.

Photos of the singer with different hairstyles. Credit: @veekeejames_official

Celebrity fashion designer posted photos and videos of the singer in one of her gorgeous corset designs.

The look featured a sheer neckline with a 'flying' sleeve, an exposed corset bodice and a dramatic opening in the front.

The singer opened for a glossy makeup look which complemented her new hairdo.

Check out the full look below:

Social media users gush over Tiwa Savage's short hairstyle

chiflex_65:

"Make this lady con carry me na I no no wetin she dey waste time for too beautiful."

saint_ndoo:

"shes an artwork."

_bigsomi:

"She come look like jamjam."

antheia_beautynails:

"She’s such a stunning woman."

patoblogg:

"How old is this lady again."

am_just_cynthia:

"Tiwa fine oh o."

pinkbutterfly_007:

"Giving Toni Braxton vibes."

olakunle_vera:

"The signature airstyle is giving ...the outfit is stunning."

tinnylicious:

"She is fine oh looks way younger."

cake_behaviour:

"Whooshhh swoon worthy just got hair inspiration for the month."

dupesblog:

"Jamjam is her twin."

