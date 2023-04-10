Singer Portable Shares Video Rocking a Dapper Suit, Nigerians React to Style Switch: "See as He Fine"
- Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions following a new video
- In the now-viral clip, the controversial music artist is seen rocking a blue suit, looking very different from his usual style
- Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the new look
When it comes to serving controversy in a hilarious manner, Portable stays consistent in that department.
The popular Nigerian singer almost always in the headlines for the wrong reasons might be considering a style change.
Known for his ostentatious streetstyle fashion often paired with colourful hairstyles, Portable recently left internet users pleasantly surprised with his new look.
In a video posted online, the singer is seen rocking a blue three-piece suit, looking dapper - and very different from his usual style.
"Can't you see I'm balling, I'm a big man now": Portable rocks suit, shows off watch, rings as he brags
Sharing the video, the singer who appeared pleased with the look referred to himself as a 'big man'.
Social media users react to video of Portable in a suit
pam_ayy:
"This suit fine oo.Daily dose of wahala.Money cannot buy class sha."
"A leopard never changes its spots, but this suit come make portable look “suitable” sha."
stanbnx:
"The fact that Portable remained relevant since 2021 Surprises me, He got what it takes to get people’s attention, won’t Iie, The suit suits him."
sheddyoflagos:
"Forget this guy will look super if better hand touch him fashion lines."
belarhh:
"See as he fine."
stanklaus_:
"Not gonna lie.. suits him."
spunkysessentials:
"Even suit no gree make this guy suitable."
johnbruno_:
"Can this guy wear anything and not just look funny?"
magnatefriday:
"Suit cover so many things."
