Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions following a new video

In the now-viral clip, the controversial music artist is seen rocking a blue suit, looking very different from his usual style

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the new look

When it comes to serving controversy in a hilarious manner, Portable stays consistent in that department.

The popular Nigerian singer almost always in the headlines for the wrong reasons might be considering a style change.

Photos of Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Known for his ostentatious streetstyle fashion often paired with colourful hairstyles, Portable recently left internet users pleasantly surprised with his new look.

In a video posted online, the singer is seen rocking a blue three-piece suit, looking dapper - and very different from his usual style.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the video, the singer who appeared pleased with the look referred to himself as a 'big man'.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of Portable in a suit

pam_ayy:

"This suit fine oo.Daily dose of wahala.Money cannot buy class sha."

meetemmanueljacob's profile picture

"A leopard never changes its spots, but this suit come make portable look “suitable” sha."

stanbnx:

"The fact that Portable remained relevant since 2021 Surprises me, He got what it takes to get people’s attention, won’t Iie, The suit suits him."

sheddyoflagos:

"Forget this guy will look super if better hand touch him fashion lines."

belarhh:

"See as he fine."

stanklaus_:

"Not gonna lie.. suits him."

spunkysessentials:

"Even suit no gree make this guy suitable."

johnbruno_:

"Can this guy wear anything and not just look funny?"

magnatefriday:

"Suit cover so many things."

Celebrity style watch: Singer Patoranking gives fans suave take on the oversized outfit trend

Nigerian singer, Patoranking, has managed to maintain a drama-free celebrity lifestyle. Interestingly, his fashion sense seems to be competing with his music.

The hitmaker, whose recent release, Abobi, seems to be enjoying massive airplay, posted a new stack of photos in which he sported a purple ensemble.

Ever since the pandemic, many people have embraced the athleisure and loungewear trend, with many giving their interpretation of the trend.

Source: Legit.ng