Ayra Starr recently took to her Instagram page to share some swaggy photos f herself in MSCHF footwear

The Sabi Girl singer sported the viral red boots with tucked in denim pants, a crop shirt and jacket

The boots which were released earlier in 2023 have been rocked by some American celebrities

Ayra Starr has become the latest celebrity to cop for herself a piece of the MSCHF footwear craze.

The Mavin artiste shared new photos - and no, she did not wear a micro mini skirt in them.

In the new Instagram uploads, the singer gave a classic Gen Z take on streetwear fashion in her swaggy garb.

She sported a red face cap, a cropped blue jacket over a black 'hot person at work' t-shirt.

For her bottoms, she tucked in her pair of combat pants into the viral 'Bi Red Boots' by MSCHF, also known as Astro Boots.

The boots made their debut online February at $350 (N161,154) a pop and sold out within minutes, Entrepreneur reports.

However, the boots are currently on sale for $600 (276,264) on StockX.

Check out the photos below:

