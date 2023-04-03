Big Brother Titans ex-housemate, Yaya, recently left fans impressed after she shared new photos of herself

In the photos, the South Africa beauty draped her curves in a stunning dress by Nigerian designer, CEO Luminee

Meanwhile, the online fashion police have dragged Nelisa over her look at the finale of the show

Yaya is out here ready to step on necks and her fans are totally here for it!

The Big Brother Titans star recently made an Instagram post in which she reflected on her journey in the house.

Photos of Yaya. Credit: @yayamwanda

Source: Instagram

In the uploads, the beautiful reality TV star and model sported a stunning piece designed by CEO Luminee.

The dress which featured sheer infusion and spiral sleeve detailing, was bedazzled with pearl-like embellishment which dotted the entire dress.

Check out the photos below:

BBTitans: Fans compliment Yaya's stunning look in new photos

_sdudlarella:

"Ate and left no crumbs."

stonebwoy_ba:

"Screaming elegance."

eliza_beth3220:

"Screaming luxury."

the_identicalduo2:

"Wow you look like a bag of diamonds."

sarahdada36:

"U look stunning."

realitytving:

"Yaya snapped."

cdollarlegacyy:

"She is a stunning woman."

joshylanky_:

"Our Nigerian designers never miss."

