One of the popular outfits every man needs to have in their wardrobe is a suit, it would be better if it came in different colours

To make it easy for men to combine different colours of suits with matching shirts, trousers and shoes, a fashion designer named Mr Gilly did a video to get a perfect combination

The reactions from many who have taken to the comment section of the video are indeed a proof you might also want to consider taking a cue from it

When it comes to suits for men, many are more familiar with the colour black; however, there are other colours of suits that would conveniently suit your style and blend in for the perfect occasion.

A fashion designer Mr Gilly, while quoting popular American TV star Steve Harvey, listed out five colours of suits every man needs to have.

Mr Gilly says with 5 suit colours, you can make 75 suits. Credit: @mrgilly87

Source: Instagram

According to the fashion designer, the colours are black, Navy, Gray, Brown and Tan.

To make it even easier for men who may want to consider adding these colours to their suit collection, Mr Gilly did a video that showed him rocking the different colours of suits as well as shirts, trousers and shoes that would perfectly blend with them.

The model rocked white, cream, and powder blue shirts on different colours of suits, and they were all quite elegant and would do well on every man.

Mr Gilly said:

“And by combining the different suit jackets, pants and shirts, you can make 75 suits! The colors combine well, look at the combinations I came up with. What's your fave one?”

See the post below:

Internet users react

The comment from social media users showed many might be taking to the suggestion soon.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

slaythagray20:

"I miss my dad teaching my sons this sooo much.. bless up."

brendenc87:

"Well said! I definitely need me another brown suit. Had to let my last one go Love how sharp your lapels are on these!"

