The grand finale of the Big Brother Titans show took place on Sunday, April 2 which saw Khosi emerge as winner

Among those in live attendance was ex-housemate, Nelisa who posed for photos on the red carpet

However, fans have expressed displeasure over her choice of outfit and the nature of her makeup

Nelisa recently got slammed by the online fashion police for showing up at the Big Brother Titans finale show in her dress choice.

The finale which took place on Sunday, April 2 saw Khosi clinching the N46 million winning prize.

Photos of Nelisa. Credit: @listanshub

Source: Instagram

However, fans were not impressed with Nelisa's look for the show's finale.

The ex-housemate turned up on the red carpet dressed in a strapless back dress with feather detailing around the bust and a see-through patch around the side.

She sported pink hair and an interesting choice of makeup look.

In the photo, her face appeared a deep shade of orange, different from the rest of her body.

Whether poor lighting, camera angle or a wrong shade of foundation, the look was anything but flattering on her.

Check out the photo below:

Social media users react to photo of Nelisa at BBTitans grand finale

am_rafeala:

"Which kind makeup and hair be this Na wa o."

1ts_angel:

"This girl dressing Dey one kain."

mellychy_official:

"She’s always looking tacky."

yallmeetmalaan:

"This girl needs help."

sparkleshoesandbags:

"The hair no fit the cloth joor... The shoe no fit the cloth, everything zero."

candeezkitchen:

"Nelisa you’re beautiful why not find a professional makeup artist."

catalyst1434:

"Ahhhh her make up artist though. So uncool, her look is not bad sha."

