Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is ready to crown the winner of Big Brother Titans season 1

The much-loved TV host got his fans gushing again with his latest display of fashion in his corporate regalia

The seasoned host told his fans and followers how prepared he was to handle his duties effectively tonight

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to crown the winner of the BBTitans first season.

The most-loved TV host's ensemble was in sparkling corporate attire, which left fans wanting more of his elegance.

Pictures of Ebuka at BBTitans Finale Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka wore a twinkling black blazer on bristle material trousers to complement his shine.

In his caption, he wrote:

"A brand new star’s about to be born. Hello,o #BBTitans finale..."

endervenderlizmaker_justice:

"Hallow to the king of fashion."

See his post below

Nigerians react to Ebuka's fit

simbi.owele:

"Odogwu❤️nobody does it better than youWeldon king."

unusualphyna:

"Man on duty go crown another winner."

dubyfranky:

"We are not ready for the drips. "

exceloliva:

"You people should go and give Khosi as it was planned from day 1."

Source: Legit.ng