Popular Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, recently took to social media to share a new video

In the Instagram clip, the ebony beauty showed off her gorgeous purple outfit for the birthday of the family's matriarch

Several fans who saw the video have taken to the comment section to shower the star with compliments

Linda Osifo is one Nigerian celebrity who always gets it right when it comes to styling, and this time is no different.

The Nollywood actress was recently in Benin City to celebrate the family's matriarch who turned 80.

Photos of Linda's purple look. Credit: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

For the birthday celebration, the actress employed the services of her dear friend and fashion designer, Tolu Bally.

In a video shared, she is seen sporting a purple outfit which did justice to her curvaceous silhouette.

The look featured a bedazzled exposed corset bodice and ruched tulle sleeves.

Check out the video below:

Fans compliment Linda Osifo over purple look

lolaajisafemd:

"She is a gorgeous woman, love the outfit….. Our makeup artists need to understand that less is more."

melody_adunola:

"Chai! Aunti Linda is Soo fine."

abilitywithoutvalidity:

"She's No Small Chops! She's A Complete Meal."

beautybyluch:

"Too hot."

sandraokunzuwa:

"My African Barbie."

Source: Legit.ng