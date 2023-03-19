When it comes to corset fashion, there are people who struggle to get it right and then there are those who just slay the trend effortlessly. One ebony beauty shows just how!

Corset trend has continued to own the asoebi fashion scene in Nigeria. Almost every lady wants the hourglass silhouette that a corset creates.

One lady recently had fashion lovers gushing over with love at her style for an owambe function.

A video posted by the designer of the look sees her looking ethereal in a baby pink ensemble.

The look featured the classic Queen Anne neckline, gorgeous sheer lace long sleeves and an intricately designed corset bodice.

The bodice was bedazzled with pink pearls and the lower part of the dress had a tulle drape detailing.

Fashion lovers impressed with asoebi style

Everything from the lady's ebony skin, makeup down to the colour choice had people showering her with compliments.

sharonitakostini:

"My goodness what a beautiful woman and that melanin against that baby pink, magnificent."

taylorleezee_official:

"Pink on melanin Makeup so clean."

ebun.ovoke:

"It’s givingggg!!!!…the color."

callmesifonde:

"But baby pink is a sweet color."

loladesho:

"She won’t be able to sit down the dress is gorgeous."

lotasa619:

"Omo everything is on point the color is popping."

iyanuolu21:

"This make me love pink ❤️"

yeesha_gele:

"The dress is giving."

skinnygoldie:

"This is so so prettY."

glamby_jayy:

"The color, the style, is so on point on her."

naija_pr:

"Beautiful dress and worth sacrificing the food for."

