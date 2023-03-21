Talented Nigerian media personality Bisola gave fans something to ease off amid the chaos going on in the country

The former Big Brother housemate, was seen singing to Tiwa Savge’s new song Stamina as she gave off some gangster vibes

Bisola’s video made the rounds on social media, with fans admiringly reacting to the entertainer’s embodiment of creativity

Talented reality TV star Bisola got fans talking as a recent video of her made the rounds on the internet.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate was seen vibing rascally to Tiwa Savage’s new song Stamina featuring Ayra Starr as she dished out her sonorous vocals on the song.

Screenshots of Bisiola dancing to Tiwa Savage's new song Stamina Credit: @iambisiola

Source: Instagram

Most of the netizens noticed how funny she acted like a gangster on the song, as they gave their takes on how entertaining she is.

See the video below

Social media users react to the video

stonebwoy:

"Vocals and attitude on Tops."

_mercyomonye:

"Nice voice❤️ Plus your gangster look be giving."

colby_c.k.y_official:

"Bisola is a bunch of talent."

thejumoke:

"Give us new music pleaseeeeeee . I could listen to you all day everyday.❤️"

gada_mite:

"See sweet voice it just make me smile. "

raheem_4u:

"U go feature potable for this track o, , or make u calm down sing am cox am seeing different u."

Source: Legit.ng