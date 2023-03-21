Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to celebrate Mother's Day

In the photos, the mother of two sported a cute yellow dress with an exaggerated green bow

In other celebrity news, veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, shared new photos of herself

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo joined many other mothers aroudn the world to celebrate Mother's Day.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share photos with her two adorbale daughters.

Photos of Uche and her daughters. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the actress sported a yellow high-neck dress with a green bow attached at the front.

Her two daughters also rocked identical dresses, both looking super adorable in them.

Check out the video below:

Source: Legit.ng