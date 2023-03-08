Sometimes, going for simple and covered-up styles is one way to steal the show while maintaining class. In this article, Legit.ng spotlights a few styles for the modest fashionista.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Don't be fooled, modest fashion is still very much in vogue, and there are some queens slaying it effortlessly.

Photos of some modest asoebi styles. Credit: @akwa_iyanga, @rasheedat_g, @theskittlezgarb, @therealposibaby

Source: Instagram

Maybe you need a break from the cleavage-revealing styles or were simply never a fan, this is the article you have been looking for.

Below are six covered-up styles to be inspired by:

Asoebi look 1: High-neck dress

Sometimes, keeping things simple and classy is the way to go!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Here, this gorgeous lady rocked a simple high-neck dress with tulle draping across the waist and hip area.

Asoebi look 2: Drama sleeves dress

Differently-styled sleeves are very trendy these days, and this damsel certainly rocked it well.

Here, she sported a beautiful two-piece with a pleated design on one side of the blouse, flattering her feminine silhouette.

Asoebi look 3: Modest dress with side openings

A beautiful lady has wowed many internet users with her stylish look at a wedding event.

In a video shared by the designer of her dress, @zaynabsaphirng, the lady is seen showing off the impeccable dress.

The dress featured a Queen Anne neckline with interesting detailing on the side openings of the dress.

Asoebi look 4: Curvy neckline with lace sleeves

We love unique styles, and this lady most certainly deviated from the popular and trendy Queen Anne neckline.

Here, she rocks a curvy neckline dress with short, flared lace sleeves.

Asoebi look 5: Corset bodice dress

This tall glass of elegance is a beauty to behold in this midnight blue dress.

The look featured long sleeves, a corset bodice and a side draping.

Asoebi look 6: Modest white lace dress

This ebony beauty served some pristine vibes in this gorgeous white ensemble.

The lace dress featured long, flared sleeves and a beautiful above-the-bust neckline.

Lady receives backlash over revealing corset dress

While the corset trend continues to dominate the Nigerian fashion scene among women, not every look is a winner - according to some people.

Fashion blogger, Asoebi Bella posted a video of a lady in a turquoise blue dress with gold embellishments.

In the video, the lady was seen showing off her curves in the dress which featured an exposed corset bodice with gold embellishments. It also had sheer sleeves with feather cuffs.

Source: Legit.ng