Laila Charani Nwoko recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself

In the video, the wife of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko and co-wife of Regina Daniels, sported a yellow maxi dress

The video, which has earned over 2,000 likes from fans, had internet users complimenting the Moroccan beauty

A new video of Laila Charani Nwoko has surfaced online, earning her beautiful comments from her Instagram followers.

Following her husband's victory in the recent elections as a senator, Laila seems to be in high spirits.

Photos of Laila in her yellow dress. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

She recently shared the video on her Instagram page. She was wearing a beautiful yellow dress.

The maxi number, synonymous with North African and Middle Eastern countries, featured bedazzling embellishments around the neckline and down the centre of the dress.

Laila paired the look with a cute tiara atop her blond hair.

Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram:

"Real life Barbie."

Check out the video below:

Fans compliment Laila Charani over yellow dress look

peruthtutu

"Indeed Real Barbie, Senator wife, most beautiful wife, Queen of Ned Empire. Your beauty sweet us too. Happy Women's day gorgeous, shine on! We love you❤️❤️❤️"

ifeoma2495:

"You are the real queen. You don't post much, but whenever you post it's always a bomb❤️❤️. I like this."

raniaberrrada:

"Yellow suits you so much ❤️❤️"

mizshuga.rina:

"Real African queen ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng