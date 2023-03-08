Nollywood actor Olatayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebu, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife and daughters on International Women's Day

The comic movie star shared a photo of his woman and her four pretty girls on his Instagram page

While some fans gushed over Ijebu's family, others pointed out that he is a girl dad all through

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor Olatayo Amokade known as Ijebu, celebrated International Women's Day in style.

The movie star sparked reactions on his page with a photo of his wife and their four adorable children, all girls.

Ijebu celebrates International Women's Day Photo credit: @ijebuu

Source: Instagram

Three of the girls rocked matching ball gowns, while the eldest and their mum wore different dresses.

Ijebu's wife and their kids smiled from ear to ear in the adorable photo.

The actor wrote:

"Happy International Women’s Day "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ijebu's post

iamdrparadise:

"Baba for the girls"

kelvinstark01:

"Lol . So ijebu never get Ijebu jr… he is coming ijn "

_popo1313_:

"BEAUTIFUL FAMILY❤️❤️"

thelordismyshephard:

"Blessed "

lekxzystandard:

"Baba awon girls❤️"

