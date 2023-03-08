Popular content creator, Mory Coco joined millions of women across the world to celebrate International Women's Day

The comedian, who is married to Tobi Bakre's brother, shared photos with her daughter, mum and grandmum

Several internet users who saw the photos have taken to her comment section to gush over them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, marks International Women's Day, and many ladies have taken to social media to celebrate.

One such person is Mory Coco, a popular content creator.

Photos of Mory Coco and family. Credit: @mory_coco

Source: Instagram

The pretty lady is married to BBNaija Tobi's brother, and together, they have a beautiful daughter.

In honour of Women's Day, Mory shared some beautiful photos showing the beauty of her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 4-generation photos featured her grandmother, her mother and of course, her beautiful daughter.

The ladies all rocked beautiful silk bubu dresses in pink and coffee brown, and each paired the look with tulle turban head wraps.

Swipe to see the photos below:

Fans compliment Mory Coco's 4-generation family photos

abdulraheem_aisha

"So beautiful."

andramycin_:

"Dear lord, I want this for myself. This is so beautiful."

oluwaseun_olamiotan:

"This is so beautiful! You’re so blessed My Woman."

kehinde__aderibigbe:

"So beautiful and divine! ❤️"

shadesofsoso:

"I was looking for granny lmao, granny where? She is so pretty. Ya’ll look so good."

shaddylinks:

"This is so beautiful. 4 generation."

omes_attraction:

"This is too gorgeous. Your mom could pass for your elder sister. Wow!"

Man cracks up internet users as he does voiceover for daughter's makeup video

If you think women's makeup products and processes are too complex to remember, one Nigerian father is showing that it is the effort that counts.

Favour, an Enugu-based makeup artist, recently left many people amused after she made her father do a voiceover of one of her makeup videos.

In the video, Favour is seen doing her makeup while her father runs a voiceover commentary.

Reactions to baby's unflinching response to getting ears pierced

Ear piercing is not fun, and for people with a fear of needles, it can be a pretty scary time. However, one baby is out here showing that she is more than brave and strong enough to withstand pain.

TikToker, ShanaBanna, amazed internet users when she shared a video of her baby's ear piercing procedure.

While many children cry out in pain from the needle going through their ear lobe, it was not the case for her baby, whose reaction - or lack thereof - has gone viral.

Source: Legit.ng