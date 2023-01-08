Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, has taken to social media to drag BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure

Recall earlier, the reality TV star/actress criticised Fancy Acholonu over her drama with ex-fiance, Alexx Ekubo

In a recent post, SDK slammed Venita for speaking against Fancy despite suffering a failed marriage

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

As Fancy Acholonu and Alexx Ekubo continue to trend infamously on social media, more people appear to be caught in the crossfire.

One such person is Venita Akpofure who recently got blasted by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK).

Photos of Venita and the former couple. Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @fancyacholonu

Source: Instagram

Recall that after Fancy's jaw-dropping interview with SDK in which she shared some shocking details about her relationship with the actor went viral on social media.

Reacting to it, Venita criticised Fancy for sharing so much about the relationship, and this did not sit well with SDK.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"This girl sha...Won't be easy for future partners to trust you AT ALL. Almost every woman in this world has at some point being deceived/betrayed/cheated on. It is wrong but nobody died. There are no kids, property or legalities involved. What is actually your Motive?"

In a recent post, the blogger slammed Venita for her stance, reminding the actress of her own failed marriage due to domestic violence.

SDK pointed out that Venita got all the support she needed and even went on to become a reality star.

"One would think you would have the wisdom to either keep quiet like your co celebs have done or reach out to a hurting and broken young women and advice her but instead you do a post telling her no one will trust her again for telling her side of the story. So let me ask...You spilled things on your ex, so does anyone still trust you? Is she not better than you? What was the reason for that demeaning post? So your pain was different/better than hers? You had a right to the Interviews you granted but she does not? Shame on you!!! Same way you did not mention names is same way i didnt. Face your can of worms and let live!"

See post below:

Internet users agree with SDK about Venita's tweet

ogesandra:

"Thank you Stella, Venita of all people had no right or reason to make that post. Very insensitive human, thinking we don’t remember her past."

aaddiiggoo:

"God forbid her own daughter goes through something like this....i just wonder if she will give this same advise to her daughter. Some things are better left unsaid. Not a nice thing to say to her fellow woman."

priscamaths24:

"Women supporting women indeed she should have just shut up instead of writing rubbish."

rosyvella4:

"God bless you for this Stella. I’ve been wondering what the essence for that her insensible post was actually. I guess she’s just looking for cheap traffic and attention. Some women are just so unbelievable honestly."

"So u be trenches": Nkechi Blessing reacts to actor Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover Fancy Ancholonu's online drama

Hours after actor Alexx Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Ancholonu took to social media to share how he made tender a public apology to him online, it has continued to generate different reactions online.

Actress Nkechi Blessing in reaction to one of Fancy's comments about Alexx advised her not to let people push her into talking.

Nkechi went on to say she used to think Fancy was a high-class lady but she was surprised by her recent action.

Source: Legit.ng