Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Venita Akpofure, recently joined the conversation about the embattled relationship scandal between Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

The actress in her reaction to the scandal, she queried Fancy Acholonu's true intentions and what she intends to achieve by spilling so many dirty secrets about her ex in public

Venita also went on to note that any future partner that might come her way would find it difficult to trust her because of how much she spilt about Alexx after the relationship collapsed

Fast-rising Nollywood actress and former BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure, has joined the raging relationship scandal issue between Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu that's trending online.

The reality TV star in her reaction to the raging discussion slammed Fancy Acholonu for going public with so much being said about her ex and most done to tarnish his image.

Nollywood actress Venita Akpofure recently weigh-in on the Fancy Acholonu and Alexx Ekubo querying her motive for slandering Alexx Ekubo's name and image. Photo credit: @veezeebaybeh/@fancycholonu

Source: Instagram

Venita also queried the true intentions of Fancy Acholonu and what she intends to achieve going public when there were no legalities binding them, nor do they have kids and properties together.

Alexx needs to stop talking, relationship is not by force - Paulo Okoye

Also reacting to the entire saga is the show promoter and new partner of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Paulo spoke about the relationship scandal.

Paulo, in a statement shared, advised Alexx Ekubo to stop talking. He also advised both parties to just move on from the entire scandal, while noting that being in a relationship is not by force.

In Paulo's words, he said:

"Let these 2 move on naaaa smh, and Alex stop talking. Relationships is not by force oooo if is not working you move on!!!"

See Venita Akpofure's statement shading Fancy Acholonu:

See how netizens reacted to Venita Akpofure's comment shading Alexx Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Acholonu

@j_boy86:

"Always easy to give advice when you're not the one going through it."

@margaretamara4:

"All i can say is Alex try, all these talk and the man is still quiet. I no go pick sides but im here for the drama, make i no lost for the story because e get branches and different reason."

@ifeyinwaogu:

"Oh please because you’re friend you’re speaking like this , if you were in fancy shoes would you do what you’re preaching."

@ugyy_nuel:

"Thank you Because her own is much…. Granting interviews on top of breakup ahhhh."

@lady__ceet:

"Okay she should keep shut and just work away after 5 years in a relationship cover ur mouth."

@mz_nyinye:

"Venita of all people..sigh..Tomorrow they will speak about depression bla bla. Allow people voice out,she was called for an interview..."

@tina_dickson22:

"Abeg she's over doing things les say it the way it is... Na she break up with the guy" na she still dey cry to everybody..... Abeg to achieve what??"

“I’m not going to do any acknowledgement about this on my page”: An audio between Alexx Ekubo and Fancy leaks

Meanwhile, earlier Legit.ng recalls reporting that an audio recording of a conversation between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu leaked online, sparking reactions as more dirty bits between the ex-couple surface.

The Nollywood actor in the leaked audio could be heard, revealing that it was Fancy Acholonu who came back to him and wanted to make things right.

Alexx also noted in the leaked audio that he wasn't willing to make an acknowledgement post to Fancy's apology on his page, instead, he would just react to it on his ex's page.

Source: Legit.ng