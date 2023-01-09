Media personality Nedu got people talking online after he showed off his new lover one year after divorcing his ex-wife Hazel

In her Instagram post, Hazel subtly called out Nedu as the write-up insinuated that he emotionally abused her

Hazel's reaction made the rounds online, and Nigerians urged her not to forget how she gave Nedu another man's child

Nedu's ex-wife Hazel Uzor joined the long string of Nigerians who reacted to the fact that he has now moved on with another woman.

The media personality showed off his new woman and his ex-wife Hazel took to her Instagram story channel with a post insinuating that Nedu abused her emotionally.

According to Hazel's post, emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone except the person they are abusing. People would think you're lying about them.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Hazle's post

datcutecobbler:

"We know sis....but forward march."

princesschoiceeweka:

"This ex-wife loved to be dragged. Aunty rest in Jesus name."

wendyzweb:

"It's not easy to move on"

kasi_glams_luxury:

"Which emotional abuse wey pass a woman wey give ‘em husband children not his … leave Nedu alone."

daisyornamentz:

"Madam , Why DNA test prove say no be Nedu get pikin wey you born for am inside marriage?"

porsche_anderson:

"You that was bringing pregnancy from outside to rub on him nko, you still expect him to be nice to you? Please move on to the father of your kids."

endlessog__:

"This one no suppose they talk ooo."

duniliecious:

"This woman no go rest, She will drag Nedu now, another truth will resurface."

