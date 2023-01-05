Nigerian fashion brand, Tubo, is unarguably one of the best when it comes to corset designs

Recently, a fashion lover decided to replicate the design and the result has left many people with mixed feelings

In other related news, a lady replicated one of BBNaija star, Diane's ankara dresses and it went viral

When it comes to constructing a corset bodice, having a good designer in your corner works best especially when you're trying to copy a design.

Nigerian clothing brand, Tubo, has continued to wow people with its impeccable designs, especially in the corset department.

Photos of the original design and the replicated version. Credit: @tubo, @emeraldsfashionblog

One of their designs recently got replicated and it has gone viral online.

The design features a carton brown corset bodice on a long form-fitting black dress.

A lady recreated the look and it came out slightly different from the original design.

While the original looked more tailored to the designer's silhuoette, the replication failed in that department.

Check out the post below:

Social media users share thoughts on recreation of Tubo design

Many people took to the comment section to react to the replication with many people pointing out the flaws in the attempt.

Chrck out some comments below:

justt_tmarh01:

"She should stand like the other lady too let me confirm something."

theonly_nenye:

"Why do they always forget to order the hips and waist ?"

exotichairs.ng:

"To me the only thing different here is the material they used and the shape. The tailor tried."

_i.r.i.s.__:

" Nope! She used totally different fabrics."

irenechickzy:

"Big stomach you do this one "

ifeoma_prudencia:

" tailor just dey play!"

Celebrity style: Mixed reactions as lady replicates BBNaija Diane's ankara look

The movie premiere of Palava saw several Nollywood stars turn up in head-turning ensembles that left fashion lovers impressed.

One such person was Diane Russet and it didn't take long for the style recreations to come in.

The Big Brother Naija reality star had turned up for the premiere in a midi tulle-infused ankara dress with huge puffy sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline.

Well, a fashion designer identified as @sewwithlaura recently shared her attempt at replicating the look and it has got people talking.

