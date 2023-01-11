A video of two ladies dancing at an event has gone viral on social media due to the nature of their styles

The beautiful ladies each sported a well-tailored corset bodice dress, which impressed a lot of netizens

Many fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the look

When it comes to slaying a well-put-together ensemble, age has nothing on some ladies!

A video as shared by @asoebibella saw two gorgeous women redefining the true meaning of 'rich aunties'.

In the video, the ladies are seen dancing energetically - but with class - at an event and internet users can't seem to get over their looks.

The beautiful ladies each rocked a corset look which earned them compliments online.

While one draped her curves in a cream dress, the others showed off her curves in a turquoise green dress.

Check out the video below:

Internet users compliment 2 ladies in corset dresses

beth_ng10:

"Everybody na im get flat belle na only me remain."

nwodunma:

"Rich aunty vibes .. thunder fire poverty."

moye.ae:

"Okay I need to know their tailors!"

arykhemi:

"There’s something about Ghanaian dressmakers✅ When you see something made by them, you’ll just know "

melzsignature_events:

"Rich Aunty vibes. "

