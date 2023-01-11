Two ladies stepped out for an event rocking matching agbada ensembles and a video has surfaced online

In the video, the ladies are seen waltzing out of a building rocking the stylish green ensembles

Several fashion lovers have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the looks

While corset styles continue to rule the fashion scene in Nigeria, there are some ladies who are making their own rules.

Two friends recently attended an event looking elegant and bossy in agbada ensembles.

Photos of the ladies in agbadas. Credit: @ms_yudee

Source: Instagram

In the video, the ladies were seen walking out of a building with an air of confidence, draped in their agbada outfits which they both paired with black geles and red pointies.

Check out the video below:

Internet users compliment the ladies in agbada outfits

hair_perfumes_plus:

"So beautiful. Tired of the cleavage exposure and frivolous slits already."

aitee_babs:

"I looooooooovvvvvvvveeeeeee everything about this look!!!!!!"

wande_08:

"I’ll choose this over corset thanks and God bless ."

bestsurprises_:

"For luxury Queens only ❤️"

rentalsbymagna:

"Kimon ladies."

