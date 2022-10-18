A Twitter user identified as @iamToluwah, recently left many people in awe following a recent tweet

In the post, the tailor and photographer shared photos of how she rocked a dress three different ways

Several internet users have reacted to the post with amazement, commending the tailor for her creativity

In an era where the price of asoebi seems to be on an unending rise, devising ways to save money while slaying at owambe parties is highly coveted.

Photos of the ladies. Credit: @iamToluwah

Source: Twitter

Well, a tailor identified as @iamToluwah on Twitter is out here, showing one of the many advantages of being a tailor.

She recently put out a tweet in which she posted a photo collage of three different photos of her rocking a black dress.

In the caption, she revealed that it was the same dress rocked in different ways.

Check it out below:

In response to how she did it, she wrote:

Social media users impressed with tailor's asoebi dress restyling

oluwayemisiariba:

"I love that she responded instead of saying the usual "DM me for details" "

x_quisita:

"Truly pecks of being a tailor❤️❤️"

kittinuma:

"It’s the versatility for me."

anjie_4u:

"Ive done this several times. Just need a corset top base."

themonalisa____:

"With the current price of sewing, amma rock it until I'm tired."

tabithacreations:

"Yes. I wore the same dress for a party and then modified for a funeral two weeks after :)"

onimole_oluwakemi:

"The song attached to this should be "some of us are wise" "

hadeholadesigns:

"nobody’s gonna know"

mohat_prints_.limited:

"This is so beautiful "

ruth_rapace:

"My sister abeg keep rocking it,it always kills me when you buy aso ebi very high price ,see it from the tailor high price and only wear it once."

What I ordered: Internet users blame lady after tailor disappointed her with dress recreation

While there are numerous factors to consider before recreating a look, it appears not so many people consider them.

A lady recently shared her experience with a tailor who left her quite disappointed after she took delivery of a dress she commissioned her to make.

In the video, she had wanted a mini dress with lace and a sheer-infused bodice. However, what she got was quite different and it left her displeased.

Source: Legit.ng