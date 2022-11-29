A video of a little girl walking the runway has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, the girl, identified as Amia Brock can be seen energetically strutting the runway with admirable confidence that wowed many

Several people who viewed the video took to the comment section to commend little Amia

Amia Brock is undoubtedly on her way to becoming a top model if one of her recent videos is anything to go by.

The child model was recently captured at a fashion event, showing off her catwalking skill.

Photos of the little girl on the runway. Credit: @amia_world

Source: Instagram

In the video, little Amia comes on the runway, strutting with the confidence of a thousand people.

At some point, she puts one hand on her waist and fans herself with the other as she continues to walk in style, much to the amazement of guests at the event.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment Amia Brock's catwalk video

Many internet users who saw the video had beautiful words of encouragement for the little star.

Check out some comments below:

_thndr_:

"No crumbs were lefttttt."

collette.alexandria:

"i need her confidence."

cotton.anatomy:

"Baby girl is the queen of that runway."

she_is_elle_:

"That’s that magic ✨✨"

ritzyshoe:

"you go get it girl."

chef.gio:

"She’s so adorable and hope she’s becomes a beautiful top model when she’s older. Good job mom! ❤️"

