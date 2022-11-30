A viral video of a Nigerian girl dancing to a guitarist's performance at a party has stirred massive reactions online

With much ease, the girl moved her body gently, enjoying all the tunes coming out from the man's guitar

Adults who were at the party were so impressed that some of them came out to appreciate the kid with money

A short video shared by a talented Nigerian guitarist, @mastertunez, has shown the moment a girl vibed hard to his performance at a party.

In the clip, the man strummed his guitar while the girl danced along. He focused on only her as they both became co-performers to entertain party guests.

People praised both the girl and the guitarist for doing a wonderful job. Photo source: TikTok/@mastertunez

Confident kid with cool dance moves

With so much confidence, the kid danced around the guitarist, making sure her every step matched the man's tunes.

At a point in the video, a man came out to the dance floor and sprayed the girl naira notes. Other adults joined in to appreciate the kid.

Watch the video below:

Peeps praise little girl's dance moves

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ede Crown said:

"I swear the guy playing the guitar is good."

LuiGi29 said:

"Not me asking myself where’s the mother, then boom when money starts flowing you’ll see her."

verajasper said:

"She no wan stress the dançe."

petracoco5 said:

"Life of the party, this baby is amazing."

lizy said:

"Children are great blessings from God almighty, bless her."

user8327466873902 said:

"Old woman in showed up. wow! weldone baby."

Barbara Felix-Mallinson said:

"That’s right little princess. You got what it takes!!! No one can take this joy from you."

Teacher and students dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @yamass_5, working as a school teacher, shared a very funny video of she and her kids dancing in class.

In the video, she put on a popular TikTok song fashioned after Chris Brown's Under the Influence song.

Immediately it got to the part where people ought to shake their waists, the kid and teacher all bent at the same time. People were wowed and surprised by their acts.

Source: Legit.ng