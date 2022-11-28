A lady recently took to Tiktok to share a video of her unpleasant experience with a tailor

According to the lady identified as @christabelbenson on Tiktok, what she wanted was way different from what she got

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions among fashion lovers on social media

What was supposed to be a birthday slay fell through for a Tiktoker identified as @christabelbenson, and her video has sparked different reactions.

In the video she posted on social media, the lady shared a photo of the dress she wanted alongside a clip of what she got instead.

Photos of the original design and the dress which was recreated. Credit: @christabelbenson (Tiktok)

The young lady opted for a corset style with a side cape, an opening on the other side and an interesting neckline.

However, what she showed viewers in the video was a subpar version of the design which the tailor delivered to her.

Clearly displeased by the dress, she revealed that the tailor insisted there was nothing wrong with the look despite its obvious flaws.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to recreated corset dress

biggyhotspot:

"Let’s start from who’s the tailor? how much did you pay?"

thrifted_tees:

"That’s why I have different fashion designers for different styles….. To avoid stories that touch "

veseverah:

"Make una stop d carry designers go give tailor 2k make dem do am for una."

og_lagg:

"Na this style dey wear for the WOMAN KING. Na make she just give you sword to complete am."

rukkie_notsandaa:

"It’s a corset dress, not many tailors know how to sew corset dresses, but they’ll still say “yes I can sew it” and end up arguing with you that it’s the same smh."

monicafriday1:

"People funny which one be how much she pay! Enter Ajegunle sef, tailor choke with magic hands."

datblackwoman2.0:

"You will go to Valdrin Sahiti’s page to take pictures of his dress then go and be stressing your local tailor. If you like the dress and want the quality of work, pay the original designer."

_toby_loba:

"When Una self go carry style from fashion designer go dey give tailor make e recreate wetin you dey expect before "

nwakali25:

"When you people will not look for something simple always want to confuse tailor."

