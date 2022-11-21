A woman has come out to defend a video of her daughter who was dressed in a mature asoebi style

Recall the clip had gone viral on social media, eliciting mixed reactions from internet users as some were not impressed

In a recent post, the lady identified on Instagram as @kwin_k explained the dress was meant for a photoshoot

Weeks after a video of a little girl left many fashion lovers displeased over her outfit, which many tagged as 'too mature for her', the mother of the toddler has spoken out.

In a recent post reshared by @asoebiladies, the mother, identified on Instagram as @kwin_k, opened up about the video and the reception it got.

Photos of the mum and her daughter. Credit: @asoebiladies

According to the mum, the dress was designed for her little girl's birthday shoot, adding that the look was an exception as she always dresses the girl in age-appropriate clothes.

The mum who posted photos of them wearing matching outfits stated that she received insults from Nigerians because of the video.

In her words:

"I decided to twin back to back with my daughter in an unusual way, which is different from our regular ball gown just for shoot. My daughter is a very happy child, but in that video, she just woke up from sleep to fit her little mummy's outfit .. I have got a lot of abusive comments, but don't move me simply because it's just a shoot and all her life up until this very moment I dress up my child like a child not adult .. Going out of normal to twin with my mini me is giving a lot of Nigerians; in fact, people outside Nigeria some sort of topic to talk about."

In the video that trended earlier, the little girl showed off her green lace dress designed in what many people regard as 'adult style'.

The little girl, who appeared unimpressed, was seen turning around to show the back view of the corset bodice dress.

