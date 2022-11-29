Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai had a while ago, posted photos of herself in a gorgeous Matopeda Atelier

Some weeks later, a beautiful fashionista, Bella Bluce, recreated the look for her birthday celebration

Several fashion lovers who saw the post took to the comment section to applaud the style recreation

It goes without saying that achieving an impressive style recreation requires the skills of a talented tailor.

Lilian Afegbai is a talented actress and a fashion baddie. She had, a while ago, slayed in a gorgeous dress by Matopeda Atelier.

Photos of the original design and the recreated version. Credit: @lillyafe, @taylorleezee_official

Source: Instagram

Weeks later, it appears we have our first attempt at replicating the design and it is impressive.

For her birthday photoshoot, a fashion lover identified as Bella Bluce rocked a recreated version of the shimmery dress.

The look featured an illusion neckline with off-shoulder sleeves and an opening in the front in an overlapping style.

Check out the look below:

Social media users impressed with recreation of Lilian Afegbai's look

lenny.the.planner:

"It even came with body , "

lochex_glam:

"You nailed it"

jckawealth:

"Looks finer on her."

o.ogunwale:

"What you got is "

fisolaileewa:

"What you got is fabulous."

ndukwedorisnnenna:

"What you got is finer."

