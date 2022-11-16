While celebrities in other countries showed up looking stunning for the Black Panther premiere, the majority of Kenyan celebs made no effort

Some missed the theme for the occasion and showed with confusing attires that conflicted the red-carpet event

The superhero film Black Panther featuring Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o has been having premiers in cinemas in different countries, among them the US, Nigeria, Kenya and Mexico.

Kate Actress had a photo-op moment with Black Panther's lead actress Lupita Nyong'o's parents and aunt. Photo: Kate Actress.

Black Panther's premier fashion statements

A-list celebrities in the country dressed up for the red carpet event looking super fine as they show up to drum support for people to go watch the event.

Here in Kenya, Kenyan celebrities have been facing sharp criticism for what most people termed a 'lack of effort' when dressing up for the event.

However, some celebrities looked stunning because they understood the fashion assignment and came to eat the whole show up.

Here are some of the notable people who graced the red carpet event:

1. Kate Actress

All hail the queen. It's like she gets the memo for all events in January and plans accordingly. She never disappoints when it comes to showing up and showing off.

From her body being snatched to her make-up looking on point and her understanding of the mood and theme of the event.

During the Black Panther premiere, she embodied the queen. She rocked a black and golden-themed strapless dress and styled her hair into a beaded long crown.

From the comments, fans have been saying she is the only one who should be invited to these international events.

2. Eve Mungai

Eve's fashion has really evolved. From a sneakers kind of lady to a high-heels, long gowns high-end events attendee.

She rocked a long-tailed purple dress with a fine design on the right hand. And although some people said the dress did not do justice to the event, surprisingly, she was among those who tried looking great for the red carpet.

3. Chimano

Chimano has always been bold about using fashion to express himself. And he ate it all up with this look.

However, some netizens considered his particular quilot purple suit a bit too much for their tastings, others expected him to dress more 'manly' for the event.

4. Sheila Mwanyigha

This was one of the most basic, non-ordinary looks of the night. The media personality who has in the past dazzled in dope outfits dropped the ball during on this one.

From a long neckpiece to a big hand accessory, that whole look looked confusing and let's also not mention the dress was not equally applicable to the particular event.

5. Jackie Matubia

Someone must have missed the memo, going by what the award-winning actress, Jackie Matubia, decided to go with for the weekend.

Some of her fans said she must have thought she was going to a baby shower, not a red-carpet event.

Her whole outfit was a no, considering she had done magic in previous red carpet-events and left people talking about her attire for days. But we know she will ace it better next event.

How Jackie Matubia showed up at the Black Panther film. Photo: Jackie Matubia.

6. Nameless and his daughter

Veteran superstar Nameless looked stunning as he took his eldest daughter Tumiso as his plus-one for the event.

He donned an all-black outfit mixed with a vintage blue long jacket while his daughter looked elegant in a black dress with a laced, back-long cover. The dress also had a thigh-high cut showing off her legs.

7. Anita Nderu

She has been considered one of the queen fashion in the past, but she gave people mixed reactions with her red lady-bird jumpsuit.

How Anita Nderu showed up to watch the Black Panther film. Photo: Anita Nderu.

Here are netizens' reactions to a post shared on Instagram by Nairobi Gossip Club:

artslave254:

"For a minute I thought it was witch doctors who have escaped"

whoopi_tandi:

"Matubia thinks wakanda is a baby shower."

ochiengnick_:

"These are Ugandans forever"

official_mjaka_:

"Nigerians are beating us in everything; fashion, music."

aurelia_the_boss_lady:

"Let's just say the truth Nigeria has beaten us..... Fashion wise we need to just pull up."

gaceri_fiona:

"Is it that you guys don't know where Masai market is for Kenyan/African jewelry? Is it that we don't have stylists in this country? Was there a dress theme for this event? Where Is the issue exactly? Because the difference between this one and the one that was held in Nigeria is like day and night!"

@king_nyawirah added:

"Kate actress and sauti sol understood the assignment, hao wengie waangalie what Nigerians did."

