While there are men big on conventional masculine looks, we often see them break the rules once in a while

From rocking skirts to wearing high-heeled shoes, some male Nigerian celebrities have proven to be daring fashionistas

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six popular men who have rocked some unconventional ensembles

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

For many people, looking good is a lifestyle that is often non-negotiable.

In Nigeria, there are numerous celebrities who always deliver when it comes to stylish looks.

Photos of some male stars. Credit: @asake, @swankyjerry, @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

Even more interesting are those who are never afraid to try new things.While most men often stick to conventionally masculine looks, there are some who have proven to be daring.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Asake in a Balenciaga top

In September, the singer kicked off his US tour and he made his first stop in Chicago where fans were super thrilled to watch him perform in person.

He posted a picture of himself in a Balenciaga pants top that just came from their Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

The singer’s outfit appeared as if he rocked a female Denim skirt.

2. Bella Shmurda in a skirt

The Rush crooner was billed to perform at one of the 2022 BBNaija Sunday Live shows, and he turned up in quite an interesting garb.

Bella turned up on stage to perform two of his hit songs, dressed in a pleated skirt.

He paired the otherwise feminine item of clothing with a hooded blue jacket which featured spiky embellishments.

3. Emoney in heeled boots

A few weeks ago, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money came under fire after he posted recent photos of himself.

In the photos, E-money donned a ruffle black shirt over a pair of ripped denim pants. He accessorised with a leather bag and paired the look with an interesting pair of boots.

The black shoes, which had red soles, featured heels that were at least 3 inches high.

4. Chike in a black pleated skirt

The singer performed at one of the 2022 BBNaija eviction shows and rocked a female skirt as he thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs.

This look went viral on social media, eliciting a brief yet comic response from the singer, who simply tweeted:

"Trousers cost."

5. Obi Cubana

Kilts may not be a Nigerian thing, but Obi Cubana's video from some months ago shows that Nigerian men can pull off the look and effortlessly too!

The billionaire businessman took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself sporting an interesting look.

In the video, he is seen stepping out of a large building dressed in a green plaid pleated kilt which he paired with a tuxedo.

6. Swanky Jerry in heeled boots and tote bag

The popular Nigerian stylist/reality TV star has never been one to follow rules when it comes to fashion.

While the other five men on this list have been known to sport mostly conventional looks, Swanky Jerry flees from anything regular.

Here, he is seen in a pair of high-heeled boot, carrying a Goyard bag.

Nigerians react as Wizkid's diamond-encrusted glove reportedly worth N15m

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to get many netizens talking about his successful show at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Grammy-winning music star sported an all-black ensemble for the show and a claim about the worth of a piece spotted on the singer has surfaced.

During the performance, Wizkid was seen rocking a black glove reportedly encrusted with diamonds.

Source: Legit.ng