The GTCO Fashion Weekend is an event that holds almost every year and appeals to fashionistas in Lagos to showcase themselves

This year’s event took place on November 12th and 13th and it was almost carnival-like considering how people turned up in different interesting outfits

Legit.ng will be taking a look at how men stole the show at the 2022 GTCO Fashion Weekend and what inspired their choice of attires

The Nigerian fashion scene has no doubt evolved greatly with people taking more risks and showing up with outfits that push boundaries.

One big event for fashionistas is the GTCO Fashion Weekend seeing as many fashion lovers go all out with their attires just to strut around and make headlines.

On November 12 and 13, the Fashion Weekend took place in Lagos and people came with their different interesting outfits to either get people talking or leave them in awe.

Photos of some of the daring outfits men rocked at the GTCO Fashion Weekend.

One interesting thing to note however was how the men seemed to stand out even more than the women at the event.

Over the years, women have been looked at as more fashionable but those days are far behind. Men now take risks, are not afraid to show skin or even rock high-heeled shoes that some ladies would not dare to wear.

The prominent thing at the fashion weekend was how people tried to outdo each other with their styles, especially the guys as many of them came rocking high boots, v-necked outfits, and more daring looks.

Legit.ng got a chance to talk to some of them to hear the inspiration behind their outfits. See some of them below:

1. David Nze:

This young man came in a black velvet suit embellished with stones, a glittery headpiece, boots with chains and wide-legged pants. According to David, his outfit was custom made and finished in less than a week. He noted that his outfit was inspired by his personal style.

He said:

“I like something glittery and luxury, this is giving luxury and everything expensive.”

According to him, nothing is too extra.

2. Babatunde Tribe:

Babatunde was one of those who stood out in his all-black outfit. The young man, who is a fashion model and creative director, rocked a black hijab, a long black skirt, a fur coat and high-heeled boots. According to him, his outfit was religion inspired and he loves to create controversy. He said:

“I just wanted to look different and the fact that I love to create controversy with the cross, the hijab and the skirt, talking about religion and the fact that boys can also wear skirts and also be religious”.

3. Lucky Aje:

Lucky was another young man at the event who went with a bold look. According to him, he loves to show skin unlike other regular men’s fashion.

In his words:

“I just wanted to show skin and you know the regular men’s fashion, they feel like you have to cover your body but it’s not that way anymore, you have to show the skin.”

According to Lucky, things have changed and men can show skin.

4. David and Ola:

These two friends stayed closely together during the event and while their outfits were relatively not as shocking as others present, their thick jackets and trousers left one wondering what inspired their combination considering the weather in Nigeria.

According to David, he was inspired by the military, old school look. His friend Ola however noted that he just wanted to look like a gangster.

He said:

“I just want to look like a gangster, this is just a bad boy kind of thing.”

While David was inspired by the military, Ola just wanted to look gangster.

5. Razaq:

Another guest at the event, Razaq, took a religious outfit and put a spin on it. To complete his Muslim-themed look, he also carried a very long rosary. According to him, he converted from Islam to Christianity and decided to create his interesting look from what he had in his wardrobe. He noted that you can be a Muslim and still be fashionable.

In his words:

“I’m a fashion stylist and I just thought of this. I am a converted Christian and going through my wardrobe, I had this garment so I thought of putting this together”.

According to Razaq, you can be Muslim and fashionable.

6. Packson:

This young man is another guest at the event who stood out with his bright yellow trench coat with colorful graffiti painted on it. According to him, he wanted to be unique and really urban.

He said:

“I wanted something extremely unique so I had to get a trench coat and paint on it to give me what I wanted”.

He stood out with his bright yellow trench coat.

See more interesting looks from the GTCO Fashion Weekend below:

This is giving patriotic Nigerian pope or not?

This outfit stood out for many reasons, perhaps good or bad.

Another guest at the fashion weekend who came to make a statement.

Interesting.

