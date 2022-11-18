The Nigerian fashion scene continues to enjoy the colours and glam courtesy of some celebrities

From slaying mums to natural baddies, these women are not letting up when it comes to serving looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven beautiful ladies slayed this week

This week saw some Nigerian celebrities serving serious glam looks and we are totally here for it all!

When it comes to certain celebrity fashionistas, rocking impressive garb is something they always deliver in style.

The stars in their stylish garb. Credit: @iniedo, @nanceisimeofficial, @kiekie

From Kiekie styling her baby bump in a sleek look to Nancy Isime showing us one of the many reasons she's the 'host with the most'.

Check out seven stylish looks of the week:

1. Kiekie in black and white ensemble

Kiekie dressed in a thin-strap black dress featuring a white ruffle flounce.

She paired the look with a wide-brimmed black heart, some statement black earrings and wrist-length black gloves.

The pregnant lady accessorised with some pearly bracelets and rocked scarlet lips, finishing off the perfect baddie look.

2. Nancy Isime on hosting duties

The top Nollywood actress and media personality wrapped her curves in a red dress.

The gorgeous number featured long lace sleeves with a dramatic opening in the front.

3. Lilian Afegbai in red look

The Nollywood actress and producer recently marked her birthday with some fabulous new photos.

One of the photos saw the movie star looking like a true boss babe in a bedazzled suit over a sleek pair of pants.

4. Ini Edo in reception dress inspiration

The Nollywood veteran is not one to disappoint when it comes to pulling off flirty looks.

Here, she sports a one-sleeved shimmery silver dress with a dramatic opening in the front.

6. Ini Dima-Okojie in a maxi dress

This Nollywood sweetheart is currently abroad and slaying as per usual.

Here, she dons this gorgeously designed brown maxi dress, and it is not hard to see why it made it to our list.

Everything about this effortless slay is giving!

7. Liquorose in white

Days after Alex dazzled in a similar version, the 2021 Shine Ya Eyes finalist came through in a pristine ensemble.

She sported an all-white ensemble and paired it with some white crisscross heels.

For her hair, she opted for a curly afro look, and sported a glossy glam for her makeup.

The ladies made sure to slay their various looks!

