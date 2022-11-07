The African premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took place on Sunday, November 6, in Lagos state

Several Nigerian celebrities were sported in attendance, rocking some interesting and eye-catching ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how nine fashionista celebrities rocked their Afrocentric costumes to the event

When it comes to costume-themed events, best believe that Nigerian stars will never fail to represent.

The premiere for Black Panther's sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, recently took place on Sunday, November 6, and several stars were in attendance.

Photos of some celebrity looks at the premiere. Credit: @smoothallysyn, @tiannahplacempire, @iamadunniade, @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights nine looks from the event. Check them out below:

1. Allysyn

The Big Brother Naija reality star perfectly understood the assignment and we cannot help but stan her creative ensemble to the premiere.

She was styled by the ever-talented Toyin Lawani, coming through as a Dora Milaje warrior.

2. Prince Nelson

The 2020 BBNaija star was also styled by Toyin Lawani and as expected, it was not a disappointment.

He sported a leather and fur ensemble with a spear and some fierce face paint design, looking like a strong and fearless warrior.

3. Adunni Ade

The Nollywood actress came through with the queen mother vibes in this lovely Afrocentric ensemble.

She sported a black and gray dress featuring a strapless corset bodice and a tall hat with gold jewellery.

4. Shegz

The Level Up star made his debut on the red carpet in a rather impressive way.

Also styled by Toyin Lawani, Shegz stepped out looking like a high chief in Wakanda, sporting a detailed makeup look.

5. Ini Edo

Although her style didn't feature any Afrocentric detailing, the actress earns points for her avant-garde-ish look.

She sported what appeared to be a puffy sleeve denim top with braided and leather embellishments over a long grey skirt with a dramatic opening in the front.

6. Hermes

Trust the BBNaija star to nail this Afrocentric costume look with finesse.

Known for his eccentric style and mannerisms, the Level Up star certainly felt at home in this attire, pulling off the fierce warrior look effortlessly.

7. Omawunmi Dada

The Nollywood actress, another fashionista to look out for on the red carpet, came through in an all-black ensemble.

She rocked a peplum mini dress with puffy sleeves and a feather cape, sporting a braided Mohawk hairstyle.

8. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood actress opted for a less dramatic look, going for a black mini dress.

With her hair partly in Bantu knots, the actress sported a face paint look to give off the Afrocentric vibe.

9. Sandra Okunzuwa

The budding actress sported a black and white print look featuring long exaggerated sleeves, a cut-out showing off her midrib and a fitted mermaid skirt.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and rocked statement earrings.

The stars made sure to bring their A-game to the event!

