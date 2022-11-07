Nigerian fashion lovers never miss a chance to slay at owambe functions and it is also a sight to behold

The weekend was filled with numerous events which saw many ladies put on their best fabulous looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some ladies slayed their asoebi styles at some of these fucntions

In Nigeria, every weekend promises the thrill of parties be it weddings, birthdays or even to celebrate the success of a previously thrown party (yep, that's a thing).

And with these events comes the unwitting fashion show that the presence of stylishly dressed guests often presents.

The corset trend is one of the hottest at the moment and the fashion baddies are rocking it in style.

More ladies are getting creative and even daring with their asoebi styles and it is interesting to see.

The weekend witnessed a plethora of fashionistas turning up for events in gorgeous, buzz-worthy designs and Legit.ng brings you some of the best styles which stood out.

Check them out below:

1. Gray silver style

Fashion designer, Nanfe Jemimah kefas-Oyeleke, dazzled in a lovely lace dress with fabulous sleeves.

The dress featured tulle sleeves and a corset bodice.

2. Turquoise green and white lace dress

Differently-styled sleeves on a dress are very much in vogue and this lady undoubtedly nailed it.

Here, she poses in a corset bodice dress with lace embellishments.

3. Tulle and ankara

This fashionista got pretty creative with her look. This tulle-infused ankara dress is yet another reminder why ankara fabric is versatile when it comes to styling.

She definitely turned heads at the event!

4. Ini Edo in blue

The Nollywood veteran was a vision in blue, and her fans were here for it.

She donned a stylish fit with featured feathered sleeves, an illusion neckline and a corset bodice.

The dress also did justice to her curves which were hard to ignore in these photos.

5. Lady in red asoebi

Thus lady definitely got heads turning in this red monochrome fit.

The dress featured ruffles at the front and hugged her curves perfectly. Her bunny ears gele style was too cute to ignore.

6. Asoebi dress with long sleeves

Exaggerated sleeves are granted to command attention and we love it!

This lady donned a bedazzled pink lace dress with long sleeves and a high neck. Her makeup and gele definitely complemented the look.

7. White lace asoebi

This beauty came through with angelic vibes in this pristine look. She sported a corset pencil dress with a double-sleeved design.

Unlike the others, she ditched the gele look, flaunting her French braids.

8. Beautiful grey asoebi

If you're looking for a way to show some skin and curves then this look is for you.

Here, this lady sports a corset dress with an illusion neckline, keeping her glossy makeup on the natural glam side.

These ladies definitely understood the assignment.

