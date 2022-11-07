Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Hermes was recently part of the models who walked the runway at a fashion show in Port Haracout

The Level Up star loved for his eccentric style, took to his Instagram page to share photos from the event

Only a couple of weeks ago, his fellow Level Up ex-housemates were sported on the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Among the many things Hermes was born to do in life is certainly to be a fashion model as that is yet another area he thrives in effortlessly.

Hermes in different designs n the runway. Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija Level Up star was in Port Harcourt for a fashion show and unarguably stole the spotlight when he modelled for a designer.

Hermes took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself in different designs, strutting the runway like he owned it.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"Walk it, like I talk it. The Runway was Lit!"

Check out the photos below:

Fans hail Hermes as he walks runway

dillisious_spices:

"Walk it Hermes.....its your time to shine "

diaga__:

"You’re having the time of your life! "

queenedenhazard:

"My baby is made for this."

nannaluxuryhair:

"You fine, your charisma is epic."

azubuike.rita:

"Confirm model."

Source: Legit.ng