Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, turned a year older on Thursday, October 27 and has taken to social media to celebrate

In a stack of new photos, the movie star who shares the same birthday with her daughter, posed in a flirty mini dress

In a chat with the fashion brand, @2207bytbally, it was revealed that the dress is worth N170,0000

Osas Ighodaro has cause to celebrate as she marks a new age on Thursday, October 27.

The beautiful and talented Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some dazzling new photos.

The Man Of God movie star, who shares the same birthday with her daughter, shared some photos of them together, with Osas looking sassy and fabulous in a flirty number.

She donned a fitted pink silk dress bedazzled around the neckline and the opening in the front with what appeared to be purple pearls.

She posed with some birthday balloons as well as with her daughter.

It's available on order - Brand behind the dress reveals

As is the case with many celebrities, Osas's look may have been beautiful in its simplicity, it did not come cheap.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the brand, @2207bytbally, it was revealed that the dress cost N170,000.

The dress named the 'Lime Dress' was first sported on the creative director, Tolu Bally in the self-named colour.

However, it is not available on order.

"It’s currently made on order as it was sold out when ms tolu wore it," the brand stated.

Source: Legit.ng