Every week, we see celebrities updating fans with photos donning the latest luxury designs

Sometimes, these fashion-loving celebrities pull it off, and other times, it can be a colossal fail

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the best looks served by fashionista celebrities recently

For many people, one of their favourite things about social media is the fact that they get to keep up with their favourite celebrities.

And for fashion lovers, seeing their favourite celebs in stylish ensembles is something they often look forward to.

Photos of some stylish fashionistas. Credit: @itschichiofficial, @liquorose, @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Well, if you've missed out on some of the fresh looks from this week, don't fret, as Legit.ng has got you covered.

In this article, we take a look at the seven best looks of the week.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check them out below:

1. Sharon Ooja in Andrea Inyamah

Sharon is the queen of pulling off casual chic looks as effortlessly as she does sophisticated looks.

Here, the Nollywood sweetheart sports a two-piece by Nigerian clothing brand, Andrea Inyama, and it is absolutely stunning.

2. Enado Odigie in ankara

The Nollywood actress came through with the Afrocentric fashion slay in these new photos.

She sported an ankara ensemble and had her hair styled in chunky threaded locs with puffy ends.

Definitely loving the African princess vibe happening in these photos.

3. Bella in a structured turquoise blue and grey dress

Taking a break from her collection of mini dresses, Bella shared a fresh new look in which she sported an elegant dress.

The design, which featured structure sleeves and a thigh-high opening in the front, had Bella looking like a true queen.

4. Chichi in a gorgeous black dress

Her Instagram bio reads 'Human doll' and this is something Chichi is living up to in her sense of style.

Here, she put her curves on display in this regal strapless black dress that featured a dramatic opening in the front.

5. Liquorose in blue

The Shine Ya Eyes star took to social media to share photos of her new look online.

The top brand influencer sported a blue two-piece design by Medline Boss.

Something about the royal blue contrasting with her blond look is enthralling!

6. Phyna in red

Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna, recently served it hot in red for her many fans.

The thin-strap dress gave the Level Up star a flattering silhouette as she paired the look with some heels, framing her face with some locs of hair which was styled in a low bun. Her makeup was on point as well.

7. Tiwa Savage in a little black dress

Tiwa Savage displayed her curves and legs in a gorgeous Little Black Dress (LBD).

The talented singer/songwriter took to her Instagram page of over 15 million followers to upload some lovely photos.

The Koo Koo Fun singer, who is currently sporting a bob-length full-finger hairstyle, rocked a mini dress with a front opening.

The stars made sure to slay this week!

"Better than the original" - Reactions as Tacha replicates Nicki Minaj's look

Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha continues to prove her undying love for Nicki Minaj.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently took to her Instagram page to honour the rap goddess with some new photos.

In the snaps, the top brand influencer posed for studio shots, dressed in a bodysuit underneath a dotted see-through catsuit and a white robe.

Source: Legit.ng