Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Doyin, left tongues wagging over her choice of ensemble for Beauty's birthday bash

The ebony beauty donned a Patrycja Kujawa-inspired dress by Nigerian brand, @official7thavenue

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, the designer opened up about some interesting details regarding the dress

Big Brother Naija star, Beauty Tukura hosted a star-studded party in honour of her 25th birthday.

Among those in attendance was her Level Up bestie, Doyin, and she came through in grand style!

Photos of Doyin in the dress. Credit: @tosinakin_photography

Source: Instagram

The ebony beauty made a bold fashion statement in a red and silver number by Nigerian fashion brand, @official7thavenue.

The look featured a heavily bedazzled bodysuit and a regal half-ball gown attached on the other side.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the designer revealed that putting the dress together took less than two weeks - even though the usual time frame is two months.

About the cost of the look, it was revealed:

"The dress retails at NGN 700,000."

Check out the full look below:

BBNaija Doyin's look inspired by Turkish designer Patrycja Kujawa

Interestingly, Doyin's look wasn't an original but an impressive recreation of Patrycja Kujawa's design.

The Turkish designer had, in 2020, created the look for Oriola Marashi, an Albanian model and singer.

Very cold zobo: Reactions as fan claims Erica's AMVCA dress cost N329m

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) recently had its eighth edition on Saturday night, May 14 and social media users have been buzzing with reactions.

One of such people who got people talking was Erics Nlewedim. The Big Brother Naija reality TV star/Nollywood actress, stepped out for the event in a breath-taking number that turn heads and left her fans in awe.

The sea-gree mermaid dress with a dramatic dress featured a sweetheart neckline and some stylish sleeves was designed by Patrycja Kujawa, a Turkish designer.

BBNaija: Bryann's mum looks ageless in N250k dress for season's finale

Bryann made it to the top, coming in as 1st runnerup of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show.

Among those who attended the finale in support of the Level Up star was his mother, @lencarlfashion7, and she made sure to do it in style.

The curvaceous ivory beauty has left quite a number of people in awe of her youthfulness and admirable physique.

Source: Legit.ng