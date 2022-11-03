Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself

The fashionista was posted up sporting black lingerie with matching gloves and pearls

In the caption of the post, Makinwa said she was grateful for the privilege to be alive as she celebrates a new age

Thursday, November 3, marks the 38th birthday of Nigeria's favourite and most-talked-about media babe, Toke Makinwa.

Photos of Toke in a robe and then in a colourful ensemble. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

The fashion lover, who is known for her sense of style and her 'baby girl' lifestyle, took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Makinwa shared some new stacks of photos and made sure to bring some steaminess.

In the photos, taken against a red backdrop, she is seen draped in a corset lingerie-like bodysuit, with elbow-length gloves and a pair of sleek pointies on her feet.

On her neck, she sports multiple layers of silver jewellery.

Swipe to see more photos below:

